RattanIndia Enterprises incorporates wholly owned subsidiary

RattanIndia Enterprises has incorporated wholly owned subsidiary by the name ‘Neotec Insurance Brokers’ and registered with the Registrar of Companies NCT of Delhi and Haryana on November 15, 2021. Neotec Insurance Brokers has been incorporated with the object of engaging as Direct Insurance Brokers in General and Life Insurance, as defined under The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Insurance Brokers) Regulations, 2018, for which a licence would be obtained from the insurance regulator IRDAI in due course.

RattanIndia Enterprises is engaged in the business of Power generation, transmission and distribution of power and power advisory.