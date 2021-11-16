Power Mech Projects rises on getting LoI for two projects worth Rs 725.17 crore

Power Mech Projects has received Letter of Intent (LOI) for two projects worth Rs 725.17 crore. The company has received order for four laning of NH-365A from Kodad (Design Km 0.00/Existing Km 185.00 of NH-65) to Khammam (Design Km 31.800/Existing Km 29.400) (Design Length = 31.800 Km) in the State of Telangana under Bharatmala Pariyojana on Hybrid Annuity Mode for NHAI for Rs 645.00 crore.

The company has also received order for Design, Engineering, Procurement, Manufacture/Fabrication of Coal Handling plant at Talabira II & III mine at Sambhalpur Dist.,Jharsuguda, Odisha for HOWE of Rs 80.17 crore.

Power Mech Projects is an integrated power infrastructure services company. The Company’s operations include three business lines: Erection Works, Operation & Maintenance (O&M) Services and Civil Works.