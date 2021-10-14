Puravankara rises as its arms plan to launch new projects

Puravankara is currently trading at Rs. 132.80, up by 0.40 points or 0.30% from its previous closing of Rs. 132.40 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 135.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 138.00 and Rs. 132.30 respectively. So far 27166 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 144.65 on 06-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 42.35 on 02-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 144.65 and Rs. 130.75 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 3149.35 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 75.00%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 18.06% and 6.94% respectively.

Puravankara’s wholly owned subsidiary — Provident Housing is planning to launch its area sharing premium affordable housing development ‘Provident Palm Vista’ located near Shil Phata, Mumbai having a total saleable area of about 1.0 mn sq ft where its economic interest is 68.89% with certain clawback conditions. Besides, the company’s another 100% subsidiary — T-Hills is also planning to launch its plotted development project ‘Tivoli Hills’ located near Devanahalli, Bangalore having a total saleable plot area of about 1.4mn sft. The pricing is based on Book Building method, where the price discovery process is driven by data from fundamental ‘Demand-Supply’ metrics.

Puravankara is a leading real estate company in India, with a presence in Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Hyderabad, Mysore, Mumbai and Pune.

