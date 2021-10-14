Palred Technologies shines as its arm’s PTron launches Alexa built-in portable smart speaker ‘Musicbot CUBE’

Palred Technologies is currently trading at Rs. 122.00, up by 6.95 points or 6.04% from its previous closing of Rs. 115.05 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 120.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 122.40 and Rs. 114.05 respectively. So far 21998 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 170.90 on 09-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 25.50 on 13-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 122.40 and Rs. 109.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 115.91 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 37.78%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 7.21% and 55.01% respectively.

PTron, brand owned by Palred Electronics which is a subsidiary of Palred Technologies, has now forayed into the smart speaker market with its latest portable Alexa built-in smart speaker, pTron Musicbot Cube. Donning a proud tag of ‘Made in India’, the Alexa built-in smart speaker now joins the wide ecosystem of pTron audio devices and enjoys the best of pTron’s innovation.

pTron Musicbot Cube is portable, with hands-free Alexa control. Just ask Alexa to play music, read the news, control your smart home, shop from Amazon, and more. Even in noisy environments, the far-field voice technology allows the speaker to hear commands from a distance. Alexa is always getting smarter and customers can enable more than 30,000 Alexa skills, which makes using pTron Musicbot Cube a truly smart experience.

Palred Technologies is a provider of software solutions for transportation and logistics industry. It offers solutions in the areas of freight forwarding industry, customs brokerage, contract logistics, shipper logistics and services. The firm also provides services like consulting, software development and system integration and implementation.

