IndusInd Bank rises on getting authority by RBI to collect Direct and Indirect Taxes

IndusInd Bank is currently trading at Rs. 1183.00, up by 0.65 points or 0.05% from its previous closing of Rs. 1182.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1188.50 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1192.00 and Rs. 1175.30 respectively. So far 47082 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1195.95 on 12-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 571.10 on 29-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1195.95 and Rs. 1142.85 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 91152.54 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 16.54%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 69.79% and 13.66% respectively.

IndusInd Bank has been authorised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for collection of Direct and Indirect Taxes, on behalf of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). The authorization has been awarded basis a recommendation from the Controller General of Accounts as well as the Ministry of Finance (Govt. of India), and comes close on the heels of the Bank being appointed as an ‘Agency Bank’ of the RBI to conduct government business.

With this, IndusInd Bank customers will soon be able to pay their Direct and Indirect taxes through the Bank’s state-of-the-art digital platforms such as ‘Indusnet’ — its net banking platform and ‘IndusMobile’ – its mobile banking application. Additionally, customers can even walk into their nearest branch to avail this service.

IndusInd Bank is as one of the fastest-growing banks in the banking sector in India.

