Prestige Estates Projects jumps on acquiring 70% stake in Shipco Infrastructure

Prestige Estates Projects is currently trading at Rs. 343.35, up by 4.20 points or 1.24% from its previous closing of Rs. 339.15 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 346.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 346.00 and Rs. 338.65 respectively. So far 14078 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 377.40 on 03-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 222.40 on 09-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 346.00 and Rs. 315.80 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 13763.58 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 65.48%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 32.08% and 2.44% respectively.

Prestige Estates Projects through its wholly owned subsidiary — Prestige Office Ventures has acquired 70% equity stake in Shipco Infrastructure on August 23, 2021 for creating logistics and warehousing space.

Prestige Estates Projects is engaged in the business of real estate development. The company’s principal products/services include Development and construction of Properties, Leasing of commercial properties and Share of profit /loss from partnership firm.

