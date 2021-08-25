Centrum Capital zooms on getting nod to transfer two subsidiaries to proposed small finance bank

Centrum Capital is currently trading at Rs. 35.85, up by 1.95 points or 5.75% from its previous closing of Rs. 33.90 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 35.90 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 37.50 and Rs. 35.50 respectively. So far 209415 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 58.50 on 21-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 13.50 on 28-Aug-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 37.50 and Rs. 29.35 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1526.59 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 38.16%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.44% and 61.41% respectively.

Centrum Capital’s board has considered and approved the transfer of the entire business of its 2 Wholly Owned Material Subsidiaries, respectively, i.e Centrum Financial Services and Centrum Microcredit, to its proposed step-down subsidiary (proposed small finance bank), via a slump sale, subject to approval of the Members and other requisite statutory and regulatory approvals. The Board of Directors of the company at its Meeting held on August 24, 2021, has considered and approved the same.

Centrum Capital is an investment banking company, which offers a range of financial services in the areas of equity capital market, private equity, corporate finance, project finance and stressed asset resolution.

