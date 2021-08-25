Roto Pumps is currently trading at Rs. 242.85, up by 3.35 points or 1.40% from its previous closing of Rs. 239.50 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 244.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 244.80 and Rs. 236.55 respectively. So far 2381 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘X’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 270.00 on 20-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 96.25 on 04-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 270.00 and Rs. 222.20 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 376.30 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 69.97%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.49% and 29.54% respectively.

Roto Pumps has started constructions activities of new manufacturing facility from August 24, 2021. Target date for completion of the same is by end of the current financial year (FY22). The company is planning to pursue new business of Downhole Pumps for artificial lift and Mud Motors for drilling of wells in oil & gas industry.

Roto Pumps is engaged in the manufacture of vital components and complete pumps used in the mining industry.

Please share this news







