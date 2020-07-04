Pratapgarh Jail turns COVID-19 hotspot, 58 positive in 3 days

Udaipur : Pratapgarh Prison has become next COVID-19 hotspot in Rajasthan. A total of 32 persons including a a jail guard were tested positive thus taking the number of total active cases to 60 in the district. So far 72 persons have been infected of the virus in Pratapgarh.The community spread was reported from the jail two days back when 26 prisoners were found positive on a single day, which had come as a shocker for the administration as well as the health department. It was known that a prisoner brought on production warrant had been the carrier of the virus who infected others.

A marathon screening was held and sample of 106 persons including close contacts were taken of which 32 turned out positive on Friday. The entire jail premises has been sealed and an isolation ward has been developed inside the prison where the positive tested patients are being treated, Jailor Shivendra Sharma said.

According to sources, one of the prisoner who was brought in the jail on production warrant was tested positive last week and another one in the jail too was found positive. When the close contacts of the persons were screened, 26 people were found infected on July 1 while 32 more were tested positive on friday. The Medical department in on high alert after the second blast in the prison with the number of COVID patients increasing. People who came in contact with the positive tested persons were tested and their samples have been taken. CMHO V.K Jain and PMO O.P Daima inspected the arrangements at the isolation ward inside the prison.