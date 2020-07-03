Brand new music-travel show featuring Bollywood singer Thomson Andrews out now

Thomson Andrews, who is a pop-bollywood playback singer-songwriter, influencer, anchor and performer will explores India’s culture, music, cuisine and jams with local bands along with one celebrity music icon in each city, as they together experience this spectacular journey while on the Royal Stag Hungama Music Bus. These music icons share their untold stories and a fun conversation about music, food, and more, followed by a grand concert performance by the music icon, for their fans in that city.

This show features Javed Ali, Hardy Sandhu, Jassi Gill, Indian Ocean, Jeet Ganguly & Revanth in a 6-episode series airing from June 30th – July 5 on Showbox Channel. The digital release is on 7th July on Hungama Digital Media.

Thomson started his career with maestro A R Rahman and also toured the world with India’s Biggest Bollywood singing sensation Sunidhi Chauhan. He is also the finalist of the popular global singing show on Amazon Prime, The Remix. He is soon to release few of his singles , in Hindi, Punjabi and English for global audiences. Recently, he has also featured with Neha Kakkar on MTV unplugged on the Coca Cola Tu song along with Tony Kakkar.

Being one of India’s best RnB, Soul and Funk singers, Thomson was recently hired by American Idol via ZEE CAFE India to promote their show along with dancer Melwin Louis and Monica Dogra on Indian television among indian audiences. He is a well acclaimed Music industry professional with his credentials and work in big Hollywood Projects like 127 Hours, Internationally acclaimed album ‘Superheavy’ with Maestro A.R.RAHMAN, Mick Jagger, Joss Stone & Damien Marley, The Monsoon Wedding Musical by MIRA NAIR, Disney India films The Lion King 2019, Aladdin, Toy Story 4 and many others. He is constantly associated on several projects with Grammy Award winning Producers, Mixing and mastering maestros based globally between LA, Germany, NYC and Mumbai. His music is often heard on BBC Asian Radio London, Indian Radio channels like Radio Mirchi and Red FM and his single music videos airing on VH1, 9XO and other platforms. He is a global influencer and his influencer interests are Travel, Fashion, Music, Luxury and food. He has worked as a musically inclined fashion influencer & artist with the Iconic fashion house ‘VOGUE India’ on their Women empowerment campaign.

His feature film projects with credits are FROZEN 2 2019 – Hindi, THE LION KING 2019 – Hindi, ALLADIN 2019 – Hindi, SOTY 2 2019 – Hindi, Super 30 – 2019 – Hindi and Robot 2.0 – Hindi, Tamil.

Thomson has sung in 12 languages across genres, with over 65 ad jingles to his credit for iconic brands such as ESPN, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, Tata, Sony, Getorade, Volkswagen, Kinderjoy, Maruti Suzuki, Sunfeast, Airtel, Peppeterra, Amazon fashion, Myntra, Serengeti Beer, Kingfisher, Naudic, Reliance trends, Raymonds suiting, Shell Petrol and more. His music influences range from Funk, Rnb, Blues, Soul, Jazz, Pop, Alt Rock, Rock and Roll and even Sufi.

He has performed in 20 countries across 500 live shows and performed onstage with eminent Bollywood personalities ; Music Composers Pritam, Salim Sulaiman, A.R.Rahman, Amit Trivedi, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Clinton Cerejo, Meet bros at concerts, Awards shows like GIMA AWARDS, IIFA, RADIO MIRCHI AWARDS, TEACHERS ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS, ZEE AWARDS and has sung alongside playback singers Sunidhi Chauhan, Neha Kakkar, Arijit Singh, Shaan, Shafqat Amanat Ali, Sonu Nigam, Neeti Mohan, Shilpa Rao, Hari Haran, Shreya Goshal, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, and others on shows, MTV UNPLUGGED India, MTV COKESTUDIO India and in films.