The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated cities which have secured top positions in Swachh Survekshan-2020.

The Prime Minister said, “Congratulations to all those cities who have secured top positions in Swachh Survekshan-2020. May other cities also be inspired to further ramp up their efforts towards ensuring cleanliness. Such competitive spirit strengthens the Swachh Bharat Mission and benefits millions.”