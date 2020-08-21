Dr. Harsh Vardhan launches an interactive game and IEC content to promote COVID Appropriate Behaviours

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfarelaunched an interactive first-of-its-kind game on COVID-19, The Corona Fighters (www.thecoronafighters.in), and two new videos urging adherence to key COVID Appropriate Behaviours, here today, in the presence of Sh. Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare.

Expressing his pleasure at the launch of theuniquely designed game, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that the game “presents a new and extremely creative way to teach people the right tools and behaviours to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.” He stated that the game was designed to “influence the players’ actions in the real world, reminding them to take the right precautions and escape infection.”He further added that this along with two promotional videos “is a simply designed and enjoyable medium to get a serious message across to the wider public.”

Dr Harsh Vardhan also recollected his experience with the Polio Abhiyaan which was transformed into a social movement through Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation) and support and contribution of many film industry professionals.He said, “The Pulse Polio programme,through its targeted and engaging IEC and outreach campaigns, encouraged the last mile mothers to get their children immunized. The same effort can contain COVID by publicizing COVID appropriate behaviour through caller tunes and other mediums throughout the lockdown and thereafter during the phases of unlocking.” Till we get a vaccine for fighting COVID-19, the COVID appropriate behaviours will serve as a potent social vaccine and keep us protected and safe, he stated.

Congratulating the makers of the game and promotional videos, Shri Ashwini K. Choubey said, “Communication is the key in today’s world. It has played a great part in the fight against COVID during the lockdown when the trajectory of the disease and its containment strategy could be effectively communicated to the last man.” The IEC videos and game launched today will influence children, and through them the elders in the community, and spread the message and importance of COVID appropriate behaviour,” he added.

Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Shri Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary for Health and Family Welfare, Shri Parmeswaran Iyer, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitationin, and senior officials of the Health Ministry were also present at the occasion.