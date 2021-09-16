PDS Multinational Fashions surges as its arm enters into Shareholders agreement with Filkor

PDS Multinational Fashions is currently trading at Rs. 1391.35, up by 41.80 points or 3.10% from its previous closing of Rs. 1349.55 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1350.50 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1411.15 and Rs. 1345.00 respectively. So far 403 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1548.00 on 03-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 282.00 on 16-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1371.30 and Rs. 1170.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 3509.54 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 66.65%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 4.25% and 29.10% respectively.

PDS Multinational Fashions’ Subsidiary company — Smart Notch Industrial has entered into Shareholders agreement with Filkor. The investment is in line with the Sustainability and Circularity (ESG) goals of the Company. Through this investment, the Company foresees to be able to provide its customers a complete sustainability and end of life solution (from takeback to resell to upcycle) for all fashion products. It would help alleviate major pain point of customers with respect to the sustainable solution to excess stock and enables the product to be securely destroyed in one single operation, effectively and quickly, providing fashion houses with a socially and environmentally acceptable solution.

PDS Multinational Fashions, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sources, manufactures, and distributes various readymade garments and other consumer products in India and internationally.

