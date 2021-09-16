Adani Transmission gets LOI for acquisition of MP Power Transmission Package-II

Adani Transmission (ATL) has received the Letter of Intent (LoI) for the acquisition of MP Power Transmission Package-II, incorporated by REC Power Development and Consultancy. The company won the project through the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process and received the LoI on September 14, 2021. ATL will build, own, operate and maintain the transmission project in the state of Madhya Pradesh for a period of 35 years.

The project, ‘MP Power Transmission Package-II’, consists of approximately 850 ckt km of Transmission Lines & Air Insulated Substations of various voltage levels (220kV and 132kV) in 18 Districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Adani Transmission is a holding company. The company operates as a power transmission company. It is engaged in transmission of electric energy and trading of castor oil.

