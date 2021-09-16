Power Grid rises on increasing stake in Energy Efficiency Services

Power Grid Corporation is currently trading at Rs. 180.90, up by 3.05 points or 1.71% from its previous closing of Rs. 177.85 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 179.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 180.90 and Rs. 178.35 respectively. So far 75396 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 188.63 on 15-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 115.99 on 15-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 180.90 and Rs. 172.75 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 125000.12 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 51.34%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 42.16% and 6.51% respectively.

Power Grid Corporation of India has infused fresh equity of Rs 407.49 crore in Energy Efficiency Services (EESL), a Joint Venture Company of Power Grid, NTPC, PFC and REC. With this infusion, Power Grid shareholding in EESL is now stood at Rs 463.61 crore and the paid up share capital of EESL is Rs. 1390.82 crore.

Power Grid Corporation of India is an Indian state-owned electric utilities company headquartered in Gurgaon, India.

