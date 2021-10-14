GR Infraprojects zooms on incorporating wholly owned subsidiary company

GR Infraprojects is currently trading at Rs. 1985.00, up by 114.45 points or 6.12% from its previous closing of Rs. 1870.55 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1896.10 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2021.60 and Rs. 1882.40 respectively. So far 5376 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 2045.00 on 22-Sep-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1543.75 on 27-Aug-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2021.60 and Rs. 1861.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 18446.33 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 86.54%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 9.96% and 3.49% respectively.

GR Infraprojects has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company namely ‘GR Ludhiana Rupnagar Highway’ on October 12, 2021 as Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), to undertake the Construction of Four / Six lane Greenfield Ludhiana – Rupnagar National Highway No. NH-205K from Junction with NE-5 Village near to Manewal (Ludhiana) to junction with NH-205 near Bheora Village (Rupnagar) including spur to Kharar with Ludhiana bypass under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the State of Punjab on Hybrid Annuity Mode, Package-1 (Section from Design Ch. 0.000 to Design Ch. 37.700, total length 37.700 Km.) on Hybrid Annuity Mode. The bid project cost is Rs 951.00 crore.

GR Infraprojects is an integrated road EPC company with experience in design and construction of various road/highway projects across many States in India.

