ONGC trades higher on signing MoU with SECI to scale up clean energy projects

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation is currently trading at Rs. 145.70, up by 1.75 points or 1.22% from its previous closing of Rs. 143.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 143.95 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 146.80 and Rs. 143.50 respectively. So far 344740 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 172.80 on 06-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 85.10 on 03-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 147.75 and Rs. 139.60 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 183168.87 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 60.41%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 25.95% and 13.64% respectively.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to scale up its clean energy projects. The MoU provides a broad, overarching framework for ONGC and SECI to collaborate and cooperate for undertaking renewable energy projects including solar, wind, solar parks, EV value chain, green hydrogen, storage, etc. The partnership will enable ONGC to strengthen its footprint in renewables, especially solar.

ONGC is India’s largest government-run corporation and produces about 70% of India’s crude oil and natural gas. The corporation is the biggest public sector commercial organization in India.