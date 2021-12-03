Reliance Capital hits rock bottom as RBI files application for initiation of CIRP

Reliance Capital is currently trading at lower circuit limit of Rs. 15.55, down by 0.80 points or 4.89% from its previous closing of Rs. 16.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 15.55 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 15.55 and Rs. 15.55 respectively. So far 111695 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘T ‘ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 30.80 on 24-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 9.30 on 26-Apr-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 20.90 and Rs. 15.55 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 392.96 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 1.51%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 3.50 % and 94.98% respectively.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has filed an application for the initiation of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against Reliance Capital under sections of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 at the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal.

Earlier, RBI has superseded the board of directors of Reliance Capital in view of the defaults by the company in meeting various payment obligations to its creditors and serious governance concerns which the Board has not been able to address effectively.

Reliance Capital, a part of the Reliance Group, is one of India’s leading private sector financial services companies. It has interests in asset management and mutual funds; life, health and general insurance; commercial and home finance; stock broking; wealth management services; distribution of financial products; asset reconstruction; proprietary investments and other activities in financial services.