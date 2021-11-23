One 97 Communications tumbles despite reporting more than two-fold rise in gross merchandise value in Q2

One97 Communications is currently trading at Rs. 1310.25, down by 253.90 points or 16.23% from its previous closing of Rs. 1564.15 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1500.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1518.15 and Rs. 1271.25 respectively. So far 1285038 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1961.05 on 18-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1,271.25 on 22-Nov-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1961.05 and Rs. 1271.25 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 83750.47 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 14.98% and Non-Institutions held 85.02%.

One 97 Communications (Paytm) has reported more than two-fold rise in gross merchandise value (GMV) at Rs 1,95,600 crore in the second quarter that ended on September 30. The company had recorded a GMV of Rs 94,700 crore in the same period a year ago.

One 97 Communications (Paytm) is India’s leading digital ecosystem for consumers as well as merchants.