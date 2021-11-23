PI Industries trades in fine fettle on the BSE

PI Industries is currently trading at Rs. 2898.60, up by 32.05 points or 1.12% from its previous closing of Rs. 2866.55 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2906.10 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2920.00 and Rs. 2861.90 respectively. So far 3287 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 3533.30 on 14-Sep-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1982.45 on 02-Feb-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2940.45 and Rs. 2747.70 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 43558.27 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 46.74%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 41.36% and 11.90% respectively.

PI Industries has emerged as one of the top quintile companies in its very first S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) with 82% percentile industry ranking.

The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, which currently assesses around 10,000 companies globally, enables companies to benchmark their sustainability performance on a wide range of industry specific economic, environmental and social criteria that are relevant to the growing number of sustainability focused stakeholders.

PI Industries is engaged in the business of- Agri inputs, Fine Chemicals and (CRAMS) Contract Research and Manufacturing Services), Polymers and Engineering Services.