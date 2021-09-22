OIL organizes study visit for school students to a Sucker Rod Pump

Oil India Limited (OIL), India’s second largest National Exploration & Production Company, organised a study visit for school students to a Sucker Rod Pump in one of its installation at Duliajan on 21st September 2021 as a part of celebration under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Production Engineers from Oil India Limited explained the students about the functions of a rod pump. The engineers explained the students about the artificial lift technique in a well that provides mechanical energy to lift oil from bottom-hole to surface. The students were explained how efficient, simple, and easy the technique is for field people to operate, and can be used to pump a well at very low bottom-hole pressure to maximize oil production rates.

Around 25 students from nearby school visited the site today and were happy to learn about the rod pump and its function in hydrocarbon production process.

