Nirbhaya case: SC rejects new curative petition filed by one of four death-row convicts

Supreme Court has rejected a new curative petition filed by one of the convicts in Nirbhaya case Mukesh seeking to put on hold his execution once again.

All four death row convicts including Mukesh are scheduled to be hanged on Friday at 5:30 AM.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said that Mukesh’s plea is not maintainable as the convict has no remedy left.

In another development, three convicts in the case – Akshay, Pawan and Vinay have approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) seeking stay on their execution.