Cops raid flesh trade dens in Udaipur, 23 arrested

Udaipur : In a major crackdown on sex rackets operating in and around the city,Udaipur police held raids at 5 homes and hotels and arrested 10 persons including 2 women, for conducting the flesh trade business while 13 women have been detained for prostitution.

“The operation were held under the directions of SP Kailash Chandra Bishnoi who had been concerned over the increasing complaints of flesh trade in the city. Earlier this month, a woman in the flesh trade was abducted, gang raped and looted by her clients when the deal had gone awry. Sex dens had since then been on the police radar and the department was planning for a mass operation.

On Tuesday, five teams led by DySPs Hanuwant Singh Bhati,Chetna Bhati , Rajiv Joshi, Mahendra Pareek and Sudha Palawat held raids at 2 hotels in Sukher and Bhupalpura and 3 houses in Pratapnagar, Savina, Hiran Magri areas” ASP city GopalSwaroop Mewara informed.

The cops sent bogus clients as decoy agents to verify the sex workers who were nabbed and booked under the PITA. Of the 13 women arrested were found to be brought from various states including Assam,Bengal, Delhi etc. A detailed investigation is underway and we are interrogating the pimps and operators who are behind these sex rackets, more raids may follow in the coming days, Mewara said.