NHPC celebrates 46th Raising Day

NHPC Limited, India’s premier hydropower company celebrated its 46th Raising Day on 7th November 2020 at NHPC Corporate Office, Faridabad and across all it regional offices, power stations and projects with great enthusiasm and fervour. The celebrations were held through video conferencing and following social distancing norms in view of ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC addressing NHPC employees on occasion of 46th Raising Day of NHPC held on 7th November 2020 at NHPC Corporate Office, Faridabad. The Chief Guest, R.K. Singh, Hon’ble Union Minister of State (I/c), Ministry of Power, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Minister of State, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India and Guest of Honour, SanjivNandanSahai, Secretary (Power) Government of India joined the function through video conferencing.

R.K. Singh, Union Minister of State (I/c), Ministry of Power, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Minister of State, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India graced the occasion as Chief Guest and joined the event through video conference. In his address, the Minister extended his warmest greeting to all NHPC employees occasion of NHPC 46th Raising Day. Minister lauded NHPC for its performance, efficiency and profitability. He praised the NHPC employees for their hard work and said that NHPC has many projects to implement in the future and wished for it to become a 50000 MW company, a true multinational in nature.

SanjivNandanSahai, Secretary (Power), Government of India, the Guest of Honour for the occasion also joined the event through video conference. In his address, Sahai, congratulated the NHPC family and acknowledged that NHPC is implementing projects in most difficult conditions.

A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC extended his wishes to the entire NHPC family and asked all employees for their support in taking NHPC to newer heights. CMD, NHPC thanked R.K. Singh, Hon’ble Union Minister of State (I/c), Ministry of Power, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Minister of State, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India and SanjivNandanSahai, Secretary (Power) Government of India for their constant support and guidance. He further informed that NHPC has organized blood donations camps on 6th and 7th November 2020 across all its locations on occasion of 46th Raising Day of NHPC which are expected to collect almost 800 units of blood. Ratish Kumar, Director (Projects) NHPC proposed vote of thanks and acknowledged the contributions of all employees towards NHPC.

During the celebration, winners of NHPC Awards Scheme (2019-20) under various categories as such Best Power Station, Best Construction Project, Exemplary Commitment, Star of NHPC and Star student for Class X and Class XII were awarded.

The function was also graced by senior NHPC officers including Ratish Kumar, Director (Projects), N.K. Jain, Director (Personnel), Y.K. Chaubey, Director (Technical), R.P. Goyal, Director (Finance) and A.K. Srivastava, CVO, NHPC along with other invited dignitaries.

A special highlight of the function was release of NHPC anthem composed and sung by renowned playback singer Padma awardee Kailash Kher by R.K. Singh, Hon’ble Union Minister of State (I/c), Ministry of Power, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Minister of State, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India. An enthralling Ghazal performance was also given by famous singer Amrish Mishra on the occasion.