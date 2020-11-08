Atal Innovation Mission and Sirius (Russia) Launch ‘AIM–Sirius Innovation Programme 3.0’

Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and Sirius, Russia, today launched ‘AIM–Sirius Innovation Programme 3.0’– a 14-day virtual programme for Indian and Russian schoolchildren.

The first Indo-Russian bilateral youth innovation initiative, the AIM–Sirius programme seeks to develop technological solutions (both web- and mobile-based) for the two countries.

Over a two-week programme, from 7–21 November 2020, 48 students and 16 educators and mentors will create 8 virtual products and mobile applications addressing global challenges–– across a range of areas such as culture, distance education, applied cognitive science, health and well-being, sports, fitness, and games training, chemistry, artificial intelligence, and digital financial assets––in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic.

“I am proud to share that this year’s programme will foster collaboration and innovations in science, technology and design projects. This is the first virtual bilateral student collaboration between India and Russia and shows immense commitment by both the Atal tinkering labs and Sirius teams. We at AIM are elated to be a part of this journey,” said AIM Mission Director R. Ramanan.

Innovations developed by the student teams will leverage 21st-century technologies such as app development, artificial intelligence, blockchain, machine learning, data analytics and visualization, UI/UX, virtual reality, augmented reality, gamification, 3D design, and rapid prototyping, among others. AIM and Sirius’ mentors from the industry and academia will work closely with the teams.

“It is impossible to imagine modern science without international cooperation. Discoveries are often made by teams of scientists speaking different languages, but united by one task. Sirius’ international programmes help create such opportunities. We educate talented children, young scientists and engineers, who are then able to solve the most ambitious challenges of science and society,” said Elena Shmeleva, Head of Talent and Success Foundation and Member of the Presidential Council for Science and Education, Russia.

This year’s cohort comprises the best Russian students from the Sirius Centre and the best Indian students and ATL in-charges from the top 150 teams of the 2019 ATL Marathon. Last year, an Indian delegation of 25 students and 5 teachers visited the Sirius Centre, Russia, for a 7-day research-based programme. The teams created 8 different innovations in the areas of remote earth sensing, biological and genetic research, clean energy, data analytics and frontier technologies, and drones and robotics, which were then presented to Russian President Vladimir Putin on 5 December 2019.