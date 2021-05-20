NBCC gains on securing order worth Rs 596.75 crore

NBCC (India) is currently trading at Rs. 50.20, up by 0.80 points or 1.62% from its previous closing of Rs. 49.40 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 50.35 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 50.80 and Rs. 49.65 respectively. So far 450007 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 54.00 on 02-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 16.80 on 22-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 51.00 and Rs. 47.60 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 9045.00 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 61.75%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 13.61% and 24.64% respectively.

NBCC (India) has been awarded the work order for Comprehensive design, engineering and project management consultancy (PMC) services for construction & development of infrastructural facilities in the main campus of National Institute of Technology, Uttarakhand at Sumari (Pauri Garhwal). The company is the Project Management Consultant for this project of the value Rs 596.75 crore.

NBCC (India) is one of the few public sector companies engaged in the business of project management consultancy services for civil construction projects (PMC), civil infrastructure for power sector and real estate development.

