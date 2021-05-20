GE T&D India climbs on resuming operations at manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu

GE T&D India is currently trading at Rs. 126.85, up by 2.40 points or 1.93% from its previous closing of Rs. 125.90 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 125.45 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 127.00 and Rs. 125.45 respectively. So far 813 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 148.50 on 05-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 58.00 on 22-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 137.00 and Rs. 123.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 3247.95 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 75.00%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 15.55% and 9.45% respectively.

GE T&D India has resumed operations at manufacturing facilities in Padappai, Pallavaram, and Hosur in Tamil Nadu. The company had temporarily closed its operations at these locations from May 10, 2021. To contain the spread of coronavirus, the Tamil Nadu government on May 8 decided to impose a two-week complete lockdown from May 10.

GE T&D India is engaged in power transmission and distribution. Its products and systems serve to transmit and distribute electricity, ensure the reliability, quality and safety of energy flows, as well as operate efficient networks through information management.

