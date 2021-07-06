Maruti Suzuki gains on reporting over 3-fold jump in total production in June

Maruti Suzuki India is currently trading at Rs. 7632.55, up by 34.95 points or 0.46% from its previous closing of Rs. 7597.60 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 7619.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 7661.60 and Rs. 7599.30 respectively. So far 2246 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 8400.00 on 13-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 5751.70 on 16-Jul-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 7690.00 and Rs. 7497.30 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 229508.35 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 56.37%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 38.19% and 5.44% respectively.

Maruti Suzuki India has reported over 3-fold jump in its total production at 165,576 units in June 2021 as compared to 50,742 units produced in the same month last year. Passenger vehicle production stood at 163,037 units in June 2021 as compared to 49,476 units in June 2020. Production of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso models was 26,316 units in June 2021 as against 10,048 units a year ago.

Similarly, manufacturing of compact cars, comprising WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire, rose to 89,966 units in June 2021 as against 26,242 units in June 2020. Production of utility vehicles — Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 — increased to 35,917 units in June 2021 from 9,714 units in the corresponding month of 2020. Production of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 2,539 units in June 2021 as against 1,266 units in the year-ago month.

Maruti Suzuki India (formerly known as Maruti Udyog) is an automobile manufacturer in India. It provides passenger cars, utility vehicles and vans. The firm also offers pre-owned car sales, fleet management and car financing services.

