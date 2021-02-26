Home / BUSINESS / Mahindra Lifespace Developers acquires land to develop residential project in Bengaluru

Mahindra Lifespace Developers has acquired 7.89 acres of land to develop a residential project in Bengaluru. The project will offer about 5 lakh sq ft of carpet area. The launch of the project is planned for FY 2022.

Bengaluru is one of the most stable residential real estate markets in India and a priority city for the growth of our residential business. The company’s latest land acquisition in the city is in line with its strategy of deepening its presence in well-established, end-user driven markets with a track record of quick absorption and consistent demand for high-quality residences by trusted brands.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers is the real estate and infrastructure development business of the $19 billion Mahindra Group, and a pioneer of sustainable urbanization in India.

