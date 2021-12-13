Kopran zooms as its arm gets process patent for API product

Kopran’s arm has received process patent for API product. The Indian Patent office has granted Process Patent for 20 years to Kopran Research Laboratories, Wholly owned Subsidiary of the Company for the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) product NITROXOLINE, for the invention titled ‘improved, cost effective process for producing NITROXOLINE’.

Kopran is engaged primarily in pharmaceuticals business.