Nazara Technologies trades higher as its arm gets nod to acquire 10.26% stake in Rusk Media

Nazara Technologies is currently trading at Rs. 2364.00, up by 34.15 points or 1.47% from its previous closing of Rs. 2329.85 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2359.95 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2392.00 and Rs. 2300.00 respectively. So far 1194 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘T ‘ stock of face value Rs. 4 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 3354.40 on 11-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1412.50 on 12-Apr-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2392.00 and Rs. 2225.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 7628.34 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 20.70%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 14.13% and 65.17% respectively.

Nazara Technologies’ material subsidiary — Nodwin Gaming has received approval from board of directors to acquire 10.26% equity stake on fully diluted basis in Rusk Media for a total consideration not exceeding Rs 10 crore payable in cash. In furtherance of the same, Nodwin has entered into definitive agreements with Rusk Media to record the terms and conditions of the proposed acquisition.

NODWIN’s investment in Rusk Media will enable massification of entertainment first gaming and esports content in the country and enable media platforms to have access to content that the 18 – 25 year olds looking for.

Nazara Technologies is one of the leading mobile games company and it is engaged in acquisition of, value addition to and distribution, of mobile games across emerging markets such as India, Middle East, Africa, South East Asia and Latin America.