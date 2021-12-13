Tega Industries lists with 66% premium on the BSE

Tega Industries has debuted at Rs 753.00 on the BSE, up by 300 points or 66.23% from its issue price of Rs 453.

The scrip is currently trading at Rs 734.80, up by 281.80 points or 62.21% from its issue price. It has touched a high and low of Rs 767.10 and Rs 711.50 respectively. So far 7.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter.

The offering, which was open for subscription between December 01, 2021 and December 03, 2021, was subscribed 219.04 times. Qualified institutional buyers had put in bids 215.45 times the portion set aside for them. The reserved portion of non-institutional investors was subscribed 666.19 times and that of retail investors saw 29.44 times subscription. The issue price was fixed at Rs 453 per share i.e. at upper end of price band of Rs 443-453 apiece.

Tega Industries is a leading manufacturer of specialized ‘critical to operate’ and recurring consumable products for the global mineral beneficiation, mining and bulk solids handling industry. Globally, it is the second largest producers of polymer-based mill liners.