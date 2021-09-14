KNR Constructions soars on receiving LoA for road project in Hyderabad

KNR Constructions is currently trading at Rs. 317.50, up by 13.90 points or 4.58% from its previous closing of Rs. 303.60 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 325.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 325.00 and Rs. 315.35 respectively. So far 22768 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 343.55 on 01-Sep-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 113.80 on 12-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 327.80 and Rs. 300.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 8538.28 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 53.25%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 36.64% and 10.11% respectively.

KNR Constructions has received Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for HGCL – Widening of Existing Service roads from Nanakramguda to TSPA and Narsingi to Kollur and BT Overlay of Bitumen pavement from Gachibowli to Shamshabad of Outer Ring Road, Hyderabad, in the state of Telangana, worth Rs 312.79 crore excluding GST on Bill of Quantities basis. The said project is to be completed within a period of 15 months from the date of signing of Agreement.

KNR Constructions is a multi-domain infrastructure project development company providing (EPC) engineering, procurement and construction services across various fast growing sectors namely roads & highways, irrigation and urban water infrastructure management.

