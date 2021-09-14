Greaves Cotton inches up on launching first multi-brand EV retail store ‘AutoEVmart’ in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton is currently trading at Rs. 141.75, up by 0.95 points or 0.67% from its previous closing of Rs. 140.80 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 142.80 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 142.80 and Rs. 141.10 respectively. So far 38675 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 184.25 on 24-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 66.00 on 02-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 144.80 and Rs. 133.90 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 3255.39 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 55.63%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 16.27% and 28.10% respectively.

Greaves Cotton has launched its first multi-brand EV retail store ‘AutoEVmart’ in Bengaluru, and it will set up similar outlets in other cities in a phase-wise manner.

Greaves mobility business comprises Ampere Electric, which caters to both two-wheeler (e-scooters) and three-wheeler (e-rickshaw, e-auto and e-loader) segments.

Within e-three wheelers, the company has a presence in e-rickshaws under the ELE brand and e-autos under the MLR brand. Between Ampere Electric and Greaves, there are more than 600 retail stores in over 400 cities. Through this dedicated EV store, spread over 8,000 sq feet space,

Greaves Electric Mobility aims to bring everything related to EVs under one roof and sell multi-brand electric mobility solutions from Ampere Electric and other electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler brands in the market.

Greaves Cotton commonly known as Greaves is one of the leading and diversified engineering companies in India with a rich legacy and brand trust of over 160 years impacting a million lives every day.

