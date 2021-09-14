HCL Technologies shines on signing strategic partnership with HANCOM

HCL Technologies is currently trading at Rs. 1220.50, up by 12.90 points or 1.07% from its previous closing of Rs. 1207.60 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1215.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1215.00 and Rs. 1207.60 respectively. So far 5152 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1,221.95 on 14-Sep-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 739.00 on 14-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1221.95 and Rs. 1166.95 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 327702.20 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 60.33%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 34.58% and 5.09% respectively.

HCL Technologies (HCL) and HANCOM Inc., one of the leading South Korean software companies, have signed a strategic partnership to share advanced software technology solutions and establish a mutual bridgehead for overseas expansion. HCL will support training for software development at HANCOM’s R&D center in India, which was established in 2016. HCL will also share its development studio and provide HR support to meet demand and development capacity at the R&D center. In addition, it will promote technological cooperation to strengthen HANCOM products’ global competitiveness.

The two companies also plan to cooperate on global market expansion. This includes HANCOM’s entry into Southeast Asian countries such as Taiwan, Vietnam and Bangladesh, Middle Eastern countries, and HCL’s business expansion into the South Korean market. HCL Technologies empowers global enterprises with technology for the next decade. Through its cutting edge co-innovation labs, global delivery capabilities and broad global network, HCL delivers holistic services in various industry verticals and works with leading partners. It currently employs more than 175,000 people in 50 countries and generates annual sales of $10.5 billion.

HCL Technologies is a leading global IT services company that helps global enterprises reimagine and transform their businesses through digital technology transformation.

