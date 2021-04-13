Kataria faces public wrath for disrespectful remarks on Maharana Pratap

Udaipur : Despite rendering apology twice over his remarks on Maharana Pratap, former Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria faced sharp reactions from the Rajput community from several parts of Udaipur division.

On Tuesday, various Rajput organisations staged massive protests,inked Kataria’s posters and even burnt his effigies to express their anger on the disrespectful words the BJP veteran used, even though it was meant to depict the king’s valour and sacrifice. The veteran leader in a public rally at Rajsamand on Monday had said “Had some mad dog bitten Pratap that he left his capital, his home and lived on hills”.

Members of the Rajput community inked Kataria’s posters outside Udaipur Collectorate on Tuesday morning while at Gogunda and Chawand people burnt his effigies and staged protests on the main roads.At Udaipur, a horse symbolising Chetak was brought and made to trample Kataria’s posters under its feet.

At Rajsamand,members of the Jai Rajputana Sangh appealed to the people that those who would vote for the BJP should stop worshipping Maharana Pratap.Bhanwar SIngh Rehta, the founder of the association said Kataria’s comments were a part of well planned propaganda.” One month ago in a function at VallabhNagar, the BJP chief Satish Punia insulted Maharana Pratap by placing Pratap’s memento near his feet. Rajputs thought the act was unintentional but now, a senior leader like Kataria uses derogatory words for him which is unforgivable” Rehta said.

At Dungarpur’s Aspur block, members of Rajput community burnt Kataria’s effigy. Transport Minister Pratap SIngh Khachariyawas who was on a day’s visit at Rajsamand on Tuesday said Maharana Pratap is not just revered in Mewar orRajasthan but the entire country. His greatness stands above all caste,creed and religion since his chieftain was Hakim Khan Sur, a Muslim Pathan, his aides were Bhamashah a Vaishya, Jhala Manna a Rajput and Rana Punja a tribal. The people will teach a lesson to Kataria and the BJP for hurting their sentiments and disrespecting a great king.

Kataria apologise

Facing continuous wrath from the common and the Rajput community over his remarks for Maharana Pratap, Kataria has rendered apologies twice in 24 hours.” I realize my mistake which was an emotional outburst ,though i shouldn’t have said that. People are speaking many things about me and many have given me suggestions which are warmly welcomed. I will keep them in mind and never repeat itin future. I have always had held Maharana Pratap in great esteem, however,the way I linked him with some events was wrong” Kataria said.

