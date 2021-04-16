Honda 2Wheelers India’s new dealership Daksh Honda welcomes customers in Udaipur

Udaipur : Further strengthening its presence in the city of lakes – Udaipur, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd.today announced the inauguration ofthe 3rdHonda Exclusive AuthorizedDealership (HEAD) in the city – ‘DakshHonda’.With the latest addition, Honda’s total sales and service network crosses 387outletsacross Rajasthan.

Celebrating its momentous 20th year of operations in India, Honda is today the first choice of over 20 lac customers in Rajasthan. Represented by the Red Wing mark, now Daksh Honda too will delight customers in the city of Udaipur with the Industry’s most diverse BS-VI portfolio starting from 110cc automatic scooters,going up to 200cc motorcycles.

Honda’s BSVI line-up at Daksh Honda include 4 automatic scooters (110cc – Activa 6G &Dio BSVI, 125cc – Activa 125 &Grazia 125)and 7 motorcycles (110cc– CD110 Dream &Livo, 125cc- SP125 & Shine, 160cc – Unicorn & X-Bladeand 180cc- the performance motorcycle Hornet 2.0).

Elaborating on Honda’s commitment to bringing a holistic experience with DakshHonda,Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “For over 2 decades, Honda has consistently served its millions of customers with top quality products and services. Reaching a step closer to our valued customers in Udaipur city to meet their evolving mobility needs, Honda is delighted to announce its new dealership – Daksh Honda. While prioritizing safety of our customers, Daksh Honda will also excite them with advance quality models andaffordable finance options. Thus enabling the dreams of our customers to ride home on their favourite Honda two-wheeler.”

Located on the ground floor of Vinayak Business Centre (Fatehpura Pula road, FatehpuraChauraha); DakshHonda offers a unique 4S experience to its customers in Udaipur. As an exclusive 4S store, the dealership will cater to varied needs of customers pertaining to Sales, Service, Spare Parts and the 4th unique S, that is, safety riding.

The skilled staff trained by Honda 2Wheelers India will offer unmatched experience to our esteemed customers. Gaining the trust and loyalty of customers for life, Daksh Honda will offer unmatched convenience, quality services and go a step further to delight customers with big savings. Be it through the digital booking platform at time of purchase, going up to offers on retail finance at time or purchase, or even later with the unmatched rewards of Honda’s unique digital loyalty program Joy Club, extended warranty package and more.

Honda’s exclusive offers giving Joy of Buying to customers

Providing true peace of mind with greater affordability, Honda is also empowering customers with finance offers and features such as attractive rate of interest of 6.5%, Zero Processing Fee, Zero documentation charges and lowest Down Payment of Rs. 1,100.

