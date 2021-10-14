Karan Woo Sin moves up on getting nod for real estate project

Karan Woo Sin is currently trading at Rs. 2.92, up by 0.13 points or 4.66% from its previous closing of Rs. 2.79 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2.92 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2.92 and Rs. 2.92 respectively. So far 3107 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘X’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 3.99 on 09-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1.43 on 07-Apr-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2.79 and Rs. 2.33 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 2.40 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 44.00%, while Non-Institutions held 56.00%.

Karan Woo Sin has received approval for its real estate project from the local authorities. The commercial operations of the company shall begin from October 15, 2021 at Survey No.321, Kallakal Village, Medak District, Telangana.

Karan Woo Sin also known as Manor Estates & Industries is engaged in the business of manufacturing and exporting of socks. The focus of the company is to increase production and to enlarge the market for high-value products.

