Hero MotoCorp rises on partnering with Gilera Motors Argentina

Hero MotoCorp is currently trading at Rs. 2927.15, up by 11.60 points or 0.40% from its previous closing of Rs. 2915.55 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2930.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2945.00 and Rs. 2909.00 respectively. So far 27110 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 3628.55 on 18-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 2636.00 on 27-Aug-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2945.00 and Rs. 2810.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 58507.73 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 34.76%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 55.20% and 10.05% respectively.

In keeping with its aggressive global business strategy, Hero MotoCorp has partnered with Gilera Motors Argentina to reinvigorate and expand its operations in Argentina – one of the key markets in South America.

Hero MotoCorp and Gilera Motors Argentina have entered into an agreement, as part of which Gilera Motors will be the exclusive distributor for the sale and service of Hero MotoCorp motorcycles and scooters in the country. It will also make new investments in operations to drive business growth.

Hero MotoCorp is the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters.

