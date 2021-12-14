Jubilant Industries falls after its arm temporarily close down manufacturing activities at Uttar Pradesh

Jubilant Industries is currently trading at Rs. 511.65, down by 1.45 points or 0.28% from its previous closing of Rs. 513.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 509.10 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 517.05 and Rs. 509.00 respectively.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 624.80 on 28-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 162.00 on 26-Mar-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 546.40 and Rs. 508.15 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 766.29 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.96%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.03% and 25.01% respectively.

Jubilant Industries’ material unlisted wholly-owned subsidiary — Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products (JACPL), has temporarily closed down manufacturing activities at its plant located in Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh, upon receipt of directions on December 09, 2021 from Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas. All the other plants of the company are working properly.

Jubilant Industries offers a range of products in Crop Nutrition, Crop Growth Regulator and Crop Protection areas under the brand “Ramban”, which is a widely accepted brand in the market.