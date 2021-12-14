Shreeji Translogistics touches roof on planning to expand cargo, logistics Business

Shreeji Translogistics is currently trading at its upper circuit limit of Rs. 133.55, up by 6.35 points or 4.99% from its previous closing of Rs. 127.20 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 123.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 133.55 and Rs. 123.00 respectively. So far 18000 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘M’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 133.55 on 14-Dec-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 32.00 on 16-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 133.55 and Rs. 109.95 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 139.99 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 72.70%, while Non-Institutions held 27.30% stake in the company.

Shreeji Translogistics is planning to expand the cargo Business and to enter into temperature-controlled logistics (Temperature controlled logistits specializes in the storage, preservation and transportation of cargo that is sensitive to atmospheric conditions and needs to maintain a certain temperature. This is imperative for many pharmaceutical products) i.e., the company plans to own refrigerated freezer trucks and arrange for the transportation of the customers products from point of sourcing through Reefer vehicles or ambient distribution vehicles.

The company is also planning to expand warehousing in western regions of India to gain advantage of increased demand for warehousing facilities by the customers for storage of their cargo / goods.

Shreeji Translogistics provides logistics services. The company offers truck load transport, parcel delivery, import-export, bonded trucking, warehousing, shipping line container movement, and value added services.