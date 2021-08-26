SpiceJet rises on entering into settlement with major lessor of MAX aircraft

SpiceJet is currently trading at Rs. 71.65, up by 0.05 points or 0.07% from its previous closing of Rs. 71.60 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 72.40 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 74.00 and Rs. 70.60 respectively. So far 411196 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 107.95 on 14-Dec-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 45.60 on 25-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 74.00 and Rs. 65.60 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 4329.99 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 59.54%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 3.24% and 37.22% respectively.

SpiceJet has entered into a settlement with Avolon, a major lessor of MAX aircraft, paving the way for the airline’s 737 MAX aircraft to start to return to service. The airline expects to start operations of MAX aircraft around the end of September 2021 subject to regulatory approvals.

SpiceJet is India’s favourite airline that has made flying affordable for more Indians than ever before.

Please share this news







