ITI jumps on installing 100 KW captive rooftop solar power plant in Lucknow

ITI is currently trading at Rs. 111.25, up by 2.60 points or 2.39% from its previous closing of Rs. 108.65 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 110.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 118.35 and Rs. 109.35 respectively. So far 21081 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 143.70 on 16-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 102.20 on 19-Apr-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 118.75 and Rs. 107.90 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 10446.12 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 90.09%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 7.77% and 2.14% respectively.

ITI has inaugurated a 100 KW capacity captive rooftop solar power plant in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on November 16, 2021. This rooftop solar power plant has been set up using solar panels which have been manufactured at the company’s state-of-the-art Solar Panel Manufacturing facility at Naini (Prayagraj), Uttar Pradesh.

The occasion was marked by planting of tree saplings at the company’s Lucknow office. Solar power plants with capacities ranging from 300 KW to 1.5 MW and to be installed at multiple locations of the company like Naini, Rae Bareli, Mankapur (Gonda), Pallakad and Bengaluru are planned to be commissioned within this fiscal.

ITI, country’s premier telecom company and multi-unit central public sector undertaking, is a total solutions provider in telecommunications segment.