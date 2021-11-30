Punjab National Bank rises on planning to buy over 9% stake in ONDC

Punjab National Bank is currently trading at Rs. 38.15, up by 0.55 points or 1.46% from its previous closing of Rs. 37.60 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 37.95 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 38.50 and Rs. 37.80 respectively. So far 1797633 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 47.60 on 26-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 31.40 on 24-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 41.15 and Rs. 37.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 42117.13 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 73.15%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 13.41% and 13.44% respectively.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is planning to invest as a promoter in Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) by buying over 9 per cent stake in the company. ONDC is yet to be incorporated. ONDC is being established with a mandate to develop an open network for digital commerce.

The Bank’s participation in ONDC is 9.5 per cent equity capital in the company, or Rs 25 crore, hichever is lower. Such investment will be made in one or more tranches.

PNB is one of the oldest banks in India having a virtual presence in every important center of the country. The Bank caters to a wide variety of audience through spectrum of services including corporate and personal banking, industrial finance, agricultural finance and international finance.