Knowledge Marine & Engineering climbs on getting LoA worth Rs 2.19 crore

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works is currently trading at Rs. 163.90, up by 6.35 points or 4.03% from its previous closing of Rs. 157.55 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 163.90 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 164.00 and Rs. 161.00 respectively. So far 27000 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘M’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 164.00 on 30-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 36.30 on 24-Mar-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 164.00 and Rs. 139.85 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 167.77 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 73.27%, while Non-Institutions held 26.73% stake in the company.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works has received the Letter of Award (LoA) from Visakhapatnam Port Trust, for ‘Supply, Manning, Operation of High-Speed Patrol Boat with 15 knots speed on hire basis for a period of three years round the clock’ for a contract value of Rs 2.19 crore including GST.

The project is to be executed within a period of three years. The project is further extendable for two more years at additional contract value. A new craft ‘High Speed Patrol Boat’ with 15 knots of speed will be added in the company’s fleet in the year 2022-2023 to execute the said project.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works is engaged in the business of owning and operating of Marine Crafts for dredging along with repairs and maintenance/refits of Marine Crafts and Marine Infrastructure.