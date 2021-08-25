Wipro moves up on planning to open new delivery center in Sherwood

Wipro is currently trading at Rs. 636.95, up by 3.60 points or 0.57% from its previous closing of Rs. 633.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 635.40 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 638.40 and Rs. 629.50 respectively. So far 113885 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 639.05 on 18-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 269.00 on 26-Aug-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 638.40 and Rs. 618.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 348975.54 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 73.02%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 15.52% and 8.84% respectively.

Wipro is planning to open a new delivery center in Sherwood, Arkansas. The company expects to hire up to 400 employees in the next two years in Arkansas. Wipro will invest approximately $ 3 million to transform a 70,000 square-foot facility at Landers Road into a customer service center. The delivery center will provide operational services to Wipro’s clients across industry verticals.

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.

Please share this news







