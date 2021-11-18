Infosys launches new program to prepare Americans for 21st-century careers in technology sector

Infosys has launched a new program to prepare Americans for 21st-century careers in the technology sector. The program will offer 500 job seekers the opportunity to complete a fully digital, online diploma course certified by Salesforce, following an aptitude test that matches them with available entry-level tech jobs at Infosys. Leveraging Trailhead, Salesforce’s free online learning platform, the program will train these 500 American workers, free of cost, for roles at Infosys as Salesforce Certified Administrators and Salesforce Industries Developers.

The program, targeting recent graduates from major universities, liberal arts colleges, and community colleges, will help Infosys to create a workforce prepared for the future. The program will also continue to help the company build new pathways for talent to transition from traditional jobs across various industries and workstreams to digital jobs of the future.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.