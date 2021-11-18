Camlin Fine Sciences’ arm acquires 33.50% stake in Dresen

Camlin Fine Sciences’ wholly owned subsidiary — CFS de Mexico Blends, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. (CFS Blends), has acquired 33.50% stake in Dresen Quimica S.A.P.I. DE C.V. (Dresen) from Controladora De Servicios Riso S.A.P.I. de C.V. (Joint venture partner) for an consideration amount of $8.50 million. The Company (along with CFS Blends) now holds 98.50% stake in Dresen.

Camlin Fine Sciences is the world’s second largest manufacturer and marketer of food grade antioxidants BHA (butylated hydroxyanisole) and TBHQ (Tertiary Butylhydroquinone).