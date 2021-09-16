Industrialist Ajay Harinath Singh joins hands with Sandeep Singh’s Legend Global Studio for a multi-crore deal

Mumbai: Ajay Harinath Singh’s Darwin Platform Group of Companies, a conglomerate dealing in banking, realty, hospitality, mining, pharmaceuticals, film production etc, has added another significant feather in their cap. The company has joined hands with Sandeep Singh’s Legend Global Studio for a multi-crore deal. The details of this deal have been kept under wraps as of now but it is expected to be one of the most significant developments of the year.

Sandeep Singh says, “In this industry, it’s great to be collaborating with like-minded individuals who not only understand our vision but also help us in expanding it. Ajay Harinath Singh is one such person and I am happy that we have joined hands. We have some big plans in the pipeline and we are working dedicatedly to fulfil our endeavours.”

Ajay Hiranath Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of Darwin Platform Group of Companies, shares, “We have ventured into various industries and mass media is one sector where there’s tremendous potential for growth. I am happy that we have got into a partnership with Sandeep Singh’s company Legend Global Studio which has carved a niche for itself in just a few years. The whole team believes in quality content and there is no compromise on it. Their thoughts align with the value system of Darwin. Hence, we are confident that this partnership will go a long way.”

Established in 2015, Legend Global Studio began its journey with the critically acclaimed film, Sarbjit (2016), followed by the action thriller Bhoomi (2017) and the grand biopic of the Prime Minister of India PM Narendra Modi (2019). At present, the production house has three films in their pipeline – the biopic of Sahara founder Subrata Roy, the biopic of the brave freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, titled SwatantraVeer Savarkar, and White. Reputed director Mahesh V Manjrekar will helm both SwatantraVeer Savarkar and White.

