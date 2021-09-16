Tata Power surges on deploying ‘Mobile-GIS’ based tracking system for Mumbai customers

Tata Power Company is currently trading at Rs. 140.70, up by 0.75 points or 0.54% from its previous closing of Rs. 139.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 140.45 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 142.00 and Rs. 138.50 respectively. So far 1543260 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 142.30 on 15-Sep-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 50.00 on 24-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 142.30 and Rs. 130.40 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 45086.24 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 46.86%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 28.42% and 24.73% respectively.

Tata Power has constantly endeavoured to benchmark and excel in its customer service journey by adopting new technology and introducing innovative solutions for its customers. In line with its focus on Customer Centricity, Tata Power has deployed a unique feature called ‘Mobile-GIS assisted system for Restoration and Care’ (maRC) for its Mumbai customers.

It is a digitally automated and cost effective system for the complete “customer trouble call management” including quality and effective tracking related to power cut or outage complaints.

